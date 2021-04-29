O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 1,741,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,336. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.