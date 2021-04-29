MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MYR Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. 61,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

