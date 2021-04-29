Kusama Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $3.25 billion and $205.98 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $383.52 or 0.00706486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00275257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01051553 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,343.57 or 1.00105692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

