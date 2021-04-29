Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

NYSE:INSP traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.23. 215,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,790. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $99,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $48,958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

