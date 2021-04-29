Analyzing DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) & Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DBV Technologies and Seneca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Seneca Biopharma -230.34% -122.20% -110.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DBV Technologies and Seneca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 2 3 4 0 2.22 Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Seneca Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $14.75 million 46.78 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.70 Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 17,728.40 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Seneca Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Seneca Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury; and NSI-189 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.