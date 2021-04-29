James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JRVR. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 137,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

