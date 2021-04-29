-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SEEL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 2,829,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,031. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

