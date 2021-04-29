Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53 to $1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.02. 501,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

