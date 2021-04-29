Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.220 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.26) EPS.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.22. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

