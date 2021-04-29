Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,165. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

