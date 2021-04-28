DFI.Money (YFII) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.62 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $95.62 million and approximately $67.44 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $2,477.41 or 0.04536994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00072787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00836020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00096608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001510 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

