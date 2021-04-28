Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

VVV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,065. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

