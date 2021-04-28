Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $1,000.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,468.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.25 or 0.01634447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00522572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001583 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003715 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

