Rupee (RUP) Hits Market Capitalization of $70,258.40

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $70,258.40 and $13.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,002,300 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

