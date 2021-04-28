Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $528.25 Million

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post sales of $528.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $526.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $518.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MYR Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYRG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

