COVIR.IO Trading Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for $71.88 or 0.00131631 BTC on major exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $55,620.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00274660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.01051865 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.72 or 0.00708222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,242.40 or 1.01167790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.