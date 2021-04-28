$9.90 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report $9.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $10.30 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $56.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.30 million to $59.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.50 million, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million.

IRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $136.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

