$207.95 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report sales of $207.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.50 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $187.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $849.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $891.05 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $916.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 1,849,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

