Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce $21.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $19.77 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.07 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. 123,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,126. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.97.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

