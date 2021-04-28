Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Decreases By 88.9%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMUC remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,933. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

