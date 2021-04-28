Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post $90.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.21 million to $94.26 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $82.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $331.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $360.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $345.99 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $382.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 907,963 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,256 in the last 90 days. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

