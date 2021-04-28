Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

