ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.99 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 1,307,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

