United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.85. The company had a trading volume of 542,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.