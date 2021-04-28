Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $1.33

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $62.92 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00274282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

