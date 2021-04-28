OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $87.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.35 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $356.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $386.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

