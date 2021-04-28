Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 3,125,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. Yum China has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

