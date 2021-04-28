Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $704.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

