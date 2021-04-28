Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $610.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.50 million to $617.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.73 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.96. 264,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

