Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also commented on HSDT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 20,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,182. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

