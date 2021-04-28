Michael S. Frankel Sells 6,195 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. 375,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,225. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

