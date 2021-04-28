Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 29,401 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total transaction of $8,625,665.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,414.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $293.49. 594,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.