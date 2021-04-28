FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce sales of $14.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.01 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $60.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.54 million to $61.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVCB. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,318. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

