Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.
Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 109,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.