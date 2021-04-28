Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 109,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

