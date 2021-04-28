ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. ABB has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

