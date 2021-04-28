3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

3M stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.93. 2,511,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.55.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

