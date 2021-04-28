All Sports (SOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $34.16 million and $3.52 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00828258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.01 or 0.07739146 BTC.

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

