$0.33 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.14. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NuVasive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 342,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,093. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

