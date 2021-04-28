Tapmydata Tops 1-Day Volume of $270,481.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $270,481.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.19 or 0.00518122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006065 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00023227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.04 or 0.02513685 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

