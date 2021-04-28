Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

MTDR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

