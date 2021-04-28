Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOG traded up $72.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,379.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,902.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.