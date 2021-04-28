Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 81,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.