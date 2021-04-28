Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Tops $0.0134

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $87,608.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

