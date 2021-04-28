Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $8.35 on Top Exchanges

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.35 or 0.00015303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $512,996.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

