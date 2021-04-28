Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $324.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

