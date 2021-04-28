ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Cowen upped their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,250.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 991,223 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,903. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.