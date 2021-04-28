McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

MGRC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

