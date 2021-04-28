Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 511.1% in April

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 511.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IZOZF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 166,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,884. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.