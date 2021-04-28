Short Interest in Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Drops By 97.2%

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Immune Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

