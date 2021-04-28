Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HPGLY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.23. 1,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Commerzbank lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

